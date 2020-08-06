New directors for Buro Four

Left to right are Peter Inskip, Julian Kent, Tony Smith and James Foreman

The promotions are the culmination of a five-year development plan that also sees director and chairman Iain Roberts step down after 32 years with the firm.

James Foreman, Julian Kent, Tony Smith and Peter Inskip have all been appointed as directors within the London office.

James Foreman was previously a pastor for a church in Brighton. He and Julian Kent both joined Buro Four in 2018 and have since delivered projects within the media sector for Thompson Reuters, Refinitiv and IMG. James Foreman is also a key account manager for several projects for Quilter and Julian Kent is leading the Marylebone Lane Hotel for Shiva Hotels and The Portman Estate’s 1-4 Marble Arch scheme.

Tony Smith has led the commercial office sector for Buro Four for the last 18 months, having delivered schemes for GAW Capital, Castleforge Partners and Anglo American De Beers.

Peter Inskip has been with Buro Four for 24 years and has delivered several projects for Great Portland Estates, The Crown Estate and Derwent London. He is currently working with the Museum of London on the relocation to Smithfield Market, which received planning last month.

Managing director Ian Higgs said “As an employee benefit trust and with longevity and progress at the heart of our values, it is important that we nurture our leadership team and allow others the opportunity to step up and steer Buro Four into the future. Being able to make these promotions gives us a lot of confidence and optimism for the future, especially in a world dealing with the angst of Covid-19. We have a good level of secured work and we can already feel a sense of normality returning to the industry, especially with landmark projects such as the Museum of London receiving planning permission.”

