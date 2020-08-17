New flagship for APH Cranes

APH's new LTM 1230-5.1

Joining the all-Liebherr crane fleet of APH Cranes & Access is a new Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1, a 230-tonne rated crane on five axles. This becomes the biggest crane in APH’s fleet.

The LTM 1230-5.1 has an eight-section 75-metre main boom and an 11.5-to 20-metre bi-fold swingaway extension that can offset by up to 40 degrees. Up to three seven metre inserts can be added between the boom nose and swingaway for a maximum tip height of 113 metres.

On-board technology includes Liebherr’s ECOmode, ECOdrive, VarioBallast and VarioBase systems.

Liebherr has finessed the geometry of the outriggers on this machine to get greater lifting capacity from a more compact base. At the rear the maximum support width to the side is 8.1 metres and to the front 7.4 metres. The front outriggers are single-stage, the rear ones are double-stage.

APH Cranes & Access is part of Abba Plant Hire and the JMH Group of construction-related companies. APH director Tracy Bourne said: “We at APH Cranes, pride ourselves with moving with an ever changing market. We needed a versatile replacement for our old 200-tonne crane. The new Liebherr LTM1230-5.1 was the obvious choice.”

Although APH's LTM 1230-5.1 is the first of this model in England, it is not the first in the UK; that one went to what was formerly Whyte Crane Hire in Scotland (now Whyte Crane Services, following its administration).

The LTM 1230-5.1 is the fifth crane to feature the Liebherr single-engine concept.

