New head of safety for IPAF

Brian Parker

Brian Parker joins IPAF on 2nd October from hire firm AFI-Uplift, where he was group business development manager-technical support. He was previously training manager for HSS. He started his career in the Royal Engineers as an operator of heavy equipment.

IPAF chief executive Peter Douglas said: “Brian’s key responsibility is to ensure IPAF’s resources are effectively used to raise safety standards in the powered access industry worldwide. He is the perfect fit for this role and is well known to all of us at IPAF having served on the UK country council and training committee. He has a huge amount of experience and, as anyone who has met him knows, he is very passionate about safety.”

Brian Parker said: “I hope to be able to use my experience and interpersonal skills to lend renewed impetus to the many safety initiatives and projects at IPAF. Key priorities will include driving forward IPAF’s global accident reporting project, delivering technical guidance and developing Andy Access safety posters and toolbox talks to help keep powered access operations safe. I can’t wait to get started.”

