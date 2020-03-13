New H&S director at BAM

Mark Lockwood

It is a role he has essentially been doing since the role fell vacant two years ago. He has now proved his value sufficiently to be given director status Mark Lockwood has worked with BAM since 1994 in a variety of safety related roles.

Since taking over leadership of the health & safety team two years ago, Mark Lockwood has been instrumental in improving BAM’s commitment and performance, his boss said.

Executive director Doug Keillor said: “Mark has particularly improved our strategic focus on reducing the key causes of injury, improved our safety culture and led the 'Your Safety is My Safety' campaign.

"We are renewing our effort across all our businesses to improve our safety culture and reduce accidents. Behavioural safety workshops are being revitalised, the frequency of toolbox talks increased and management visibility enhanced.

"The work Mark and his team do is helping to ensure that we and those we work with go home safe, every day."

