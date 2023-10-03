New leadership for Bauer Technologies

John Theos (left), Michael Jones (centre) and Paul Doyle (right)

John Theos joins Bauer Technologies from Bauer Spezialtiefbau, where has had been regional director for the Americas since 2016.

Paul Doyle joined Bauer Technologies in 2016, as project director and was promoted to operations director in 2018.

They take over as joint managing directors of Bauer Technologies from Michael Jones, who has just completed his second period as managing director after originally opening and running the company between 2007 and 2012.

John Theos said: “I’m delighted to be joining Bauer Technologies, returning to the UK, to reengage with the piling geotechnical industry and expand its reach”.

Paul Doyle added: “This is an exciting time for Bauer Technologies, with the appointment of John and I devised to compound and further strengthen the strong market position that Bauer Technologies already occupies, as one of the most exciting and dynamic specialist geotechnical contractors in the UK.”

Michael Jones said: “Both John and Paul have a wealth of experience within Bauer and are therefore uniquely placed to leverage the synergies between Bauer subsidiaries and the parent company. Their appointment is pivotal to growing the business and making a positive difference to how we work with our existing clients and helping to attract new ones.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk