New Liebherr crane for PP Engineering

PP Engineering Crane Hire's new LTM 1060-3.1

The 60-tonne class three-axle all-terrain joins a mixed fleet of Liebherr, Tadano, Demag and Grove cranes at the hire company. PP Engineering even still offers the hire of old Jones Iron Fairy cranes, according to its website.

PP Engineering Crane Hire is a family owned business, founded by Phil Patching in 1980. Today it is run by Sue Patching, Lucy Patching and Emma Hepworth.

The company’s new LTM 1060-3.1 crane has a five-section 48-metre main boom and has also been supplied with full remote control of all crane functions.

Senior partner Sue Patching said: “We have a great relationship with the team at Liebherr and this new machine will have the same quality and reliability, that will exceed our customers’ requirements and expectations, as have the other Liebherr cranes in our fleet.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk