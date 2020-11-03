New London depot for Selwood

Selwood’s new London centre is in Thames Road, Crayford

The new centre at Crayford replaces Selwood’s previous branch at Charlton, which has now closed, bringing more capacity and more stock.

A larger yard allows for a larger vehicle fleet to be based on site, and charging points are installed for Selwood’s growing number of electric and hybrid vehicles.

John Lovell, managing director of Selwood Pump Rental Solutions, said: “The opening of our new London centre underlines Selwood’s reputation as the leading pumping solutions company in London, the southeast, and across the UK.

“It is a major investment that enables us to build upon the outstanding service and product range we offer all our customers. It reinforces our ability to deliver on major projects such as HS2 and to serve our broad customer base, from independent contractors to major water companies.”

