New man in charge at Linkcity

Axel Boutrolle

Axel Boutrolle takes over from Nicolas Guérin who has been managing director of Linkcity since 2012 but has now left the company to join alternative investment firm BC Partners in Paris.

Linkcity focuses on residential, urban regeneration and student accommodation projects, including Hallsville Quarter in London’s Canning Town, one of the biggest urban regeneration projects in the UK.

Axel Boutrolle has been with the Bouygues Group for 26 years – including 24 in the UK. He was previously chief executive of Uliving, Linkcity’s student accommodation brand. As managing director of Linkcity, he will lead a team of 40.

Oliver Campbell is now CEO of Uliving. The Linkcity management team is completed by Tom Jackson covering urban regeneration and mixed-use schemes, Jim Atkinson covering residential, and operations directors Simon Rosenberg and Martin Smith.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this role at Linkcity: it is a mature and well-respected business that I know inside out and have been a core part of for many years, and I’m excited about the opportunity to expand and develop it even further,” Axel Boutrolle said.

“Despite the challenges Covid-19 has brought to the market, Linkcity is in a strong position. In fact, developing housing that caters to all parts of society has never been so important and we look forward to growing our work with local authorities, building on our shared long-term ethos of maximising social impact. My ambition is to identify new opportunities and develop existing partnerships, particularly in urban regeneration, helping landowners unlock maximum value from their sites. With the skills and expertise of our team of developers, and our established construction and operations partners within the wider Bouygues Group, we are well placed to achieve this.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk