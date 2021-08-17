New managing director for BSP

Carl Hilton succeeds BSP co-founder Dave Sumner, who is retiring

The new managing director has been with the company for 16 years and will continue to head the structures team in BSP’s Nottingham office.

Carl Hilton said: “We have a great team here at BSP Consulting and I am proud and excited to have been appointed as managing director, and look forward to the future as we continue our mission statement to offer first-class civil and structural engineering services throughout the construction sector.”

He also paid tribute to his predecessor. “Dave is one of the original four founding BSP directors and has helped to shape and guide the business from its inception in 1999 to what it is today – a prominent and well-regarded member of the construction sector in the East Midlands.”

BSP has offices in Nottingham, Derby, Leicester and Sheffield.

The management changes also see business development manager Carrie Booth, who joined the company as an admin assistant 17 years ago, given an expanded role in running the business.

