New MD for Gratte Brothers

After 10 years as managing director of Gratte Brothers Ltd, Iain Thomson has decided to step back and Remi Suzan has taken over.

Iain Thomson is staying with the company as chairman.

Remi Suzan has been with Gratte Brothers for 20 years, latterly as deputy managing director.

Iain Thomson said: “Remi and I have worked together over the last five years to manage this transition. It is with great confidence that I hand over the reins to a leader with such a positive and forward-looking vision for the company.”

David Gratte, managing director of Gratte Brothers Group, said: “On behalf of the Gratte Brothers Group board, I would firstly like to thank Iain for the dedication and loyalty he has shown to the business as MD over the past 10 years. Gratte Brothers Ltd is the business it is today because of his vision and leadership and we are therefore delighted that he will remain as chairman. As Remi takes over leadership of Gratte Brothers Limited, he does so with the full support of the group and I have no doubt that he will continue to drive the business forward. Remi has more than proven his ability to lead during this transition and brings with him a unique blend of technical knowledge, approachability as well as a progressive and positive vision for the future. These are all fantastic qualities for a leader.”

