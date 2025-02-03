New MHB boss names leadership team

Clockwise from top left are Alistair Gray, Gillian Pettigrew, George Marjane and Jordan Brownlee

Fergus Aitchison took over from founder Hendrie Barbour as managing director of MHB Consultants at the start of the year.

The new operations board comprises George Marjane, Gillian Pettigrew and Jordan Brownlee as discipline directors (section heads), reporting to main board director Alistair Gray.

Alistair Gray has been with MHB since 2010 and will now be responsible for engineering delivery and operations.

George Marjane, MHB’s geotechnical director, joined the business in 2018 as a principal engineer and has since built up the geotechnical team in the Glasgow and York offices, contributing for approximately 25% of the business’ turnover.

Temporary works and civils director Gillian Pettigrew joined MHB as a graduate in 2012 and has grown the temporary works and civils capabilities across offices in Glasgow, York and London.

New-starter Jordan Brownlee joined MHB just last month as bridges director. He was previously technical director at RBA Consultants, where he led teams across Glasgow, Manchester and London.

These appointments follow Fergus Aitchison taking over as managing director with MHB’s founder, Hendrie Barbour – who sold the business to an employee ownership trust in 2020 – moving to chairman. [See previous report here.]

Since moving to employee ownership, the business has increased annual revenue from £3.4m to £5.47m for its latest 2024 accounts. MHB is now targeting £10m revenue by 2030.

Alistair Gray explained: “Restructuring our company to have an operational board will provide us with the framework we need to grow both our technical teams and regional offices in line with our ambitious business plan. Our discipline directors share the same passion we all have at MHB Consultants – to deliver practical solutions and save money for our clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk