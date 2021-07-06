New midlands director for Vinci Construction

Andrew Astley

Andrew Astley replaces Michael Roadnight, who has retired after 19 years with the company.

Andrew Astley joined Vinci as a regional planner in 2017 from Lendlease. He previously worked for Shepherd Construction.

brings with him a wealth of construction and planning experience and an in-depth understanding of the Midlands construction market.

“I look forward to continuing to build long-term relationships with our clients and supporting the midlands team to further success,” he said.

