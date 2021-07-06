  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue July 06 2021

New midlands director for Vinci Construction

5 hours Vinci Construction UK has appointed Andrew Astley as regional director for its midlands construction region.

Andrew Astley
Andrew Astley

Andrew Astley replaces Michael Roadnight, who has retired after 19 years with the company.

Andrew Astley joined Vinci as a regional planner in 2017 from Lendlease. He previously worked for Shepherd Construction.

brings with him a wealth of construction and planning experience and an in-depth understanding of the Midlands construction market.

“I look forward to continuing to build long-term relationships with our clients and supporting the midlands team to further success,” he said.

