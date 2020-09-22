New northwest team takes charge at Triton

Chris Quinn (left) and Mark Burns [Photo © Philip Dyer]

Alongside Chris Quinn, Triton’s new senior team for the northwest includes Mark Burns, who joins from Cruden as operations director, and business development director Phil Dyer.

Even before the Covid-19 crisis, Triton Construction saw its turnover drop 42% in the financial year to 31st March 2020, to £32.4m (FY 2019: £55.6m).

Managing director Paul Clarkson, who joined form Britcon in May 2019, said, “I would like to thank Steve for his dedication and commitment to driving our business in the northwest and wish him all the best for his well-earned retirement. His departure coincides with the necessity to evolve with market conditions and I am pleased to bring Mark on board with his extensive expertise that compliments the skills of both Chris and Phil. There is great potential to develop the business further in the northwest with headroom for profitable growth in the future.”

Chris Quinn said: “I am delighted to take to the helm at Triton in the northwest where we have carved a great reputation as a partner in all aspects of construction and fit out, achieving a turnover of near £30m within the northwest in 2019.

“With high profile projects including the refurbishment of the iconic Royal Liver Building in Liverpool and the radical new Big Yellow self-storage building in Manchester, we have set the benchmark for what is to come, and look forward to building the business across the region in the future as a formidable team.”

