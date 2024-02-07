New ops director for Beaver Bridges

Ed John

The recruitment of an operations director comes on the back of strong recent growth for the turnkey bridge builder, having double turnover last year.

Ed John joins Beaver Bridges with more than 15 years of experience in civil engineering. He spent nearly three years with Balfour Beatty as a project manager. Before that he worked for Alun Griffiths for five years

Chief executive Henry Beaver , who founded the business in 2015, said: “Ed's knowledge and understanding of our industry will be key in the shaping of our business and we are extremely pleased to have him in the team.”

Beaver Bridges turned over £24.1m in the year to 31st March 2023, up from £12.5m the previous year, and made a pre-tax profit of £992,000.

