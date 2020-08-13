New orders prompts Howard Russell recruitment drive

Howard Russell Construction recently completed Faltec's new 120,000 sq ft industrial facility at IAMP in Sunderland

The Cramlington-based firm’s latest contract wins include the construction of 23 industrial units split between projects in Haddenham (Buckinghamshire) and Sittingbourne (Kent) as part of £11m worth of speculative development by Tavis House.

In Frimley (Surrey), Howard Russell Construction has been appointed to deliver three speculative properties by Orchard Street Investment Management on behalf of St James’s Place. Further project awards amounting to £16m are also due start later this year.

In the year ending March 2020 Howard Russell Construction saw its turnover dip from £24.3m to around £22m. However, the new projects have led to the recruitment of three quantity surveyors, a project manager, an M&E services manager and a design manager, taking headcount to 26.

In April, after the end of the financial year, majority owner David Varty stepped aside to become chairman and Craig Muldoon was promoted to managing director.

David Varty said: “We have worked hard in recent years to establish ourselves as a leading industrial contractor on a national level and now we are seeing the benefits of this investment. Despite economic uncertainties in many areas, the industrial development sector continues to perform strongly and we are very well placed to build on our recent successes to target further growth.

“We have the right team in place to drive the firm forward and this is the right time for me to change my own role. I have every confidence in our directors and all of the talented individuals within our growing team.”

