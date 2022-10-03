New owner for brick supplier

Estuary Yellow Multi bricks supplied by ET Clay Products to Setform Projects for a job in Woodford Green

ET Clay Products was set up 25 years ago by Edmund Turze in Essex as a supplier of UK and imported clay facing bricks and handcrafted clay roof tiles.

With yards in Essex, Hartlepool and the West Midlands, Brickability expects ET Clay Products to help grow access to builders’ merchant customers.

The acquisition also includes Heritage Clay Tiles Limited, which has a shop in Rochester, Kent.

In the year to 30 July 2022, ET Clay Products and Heritage Clay Tiles generated unaudited revenues of £44.3m and adjusted EBITDA of approximately £3m.

Brickability will make an initial cash payment of £8.1m, with £3.5m payable in cash over the next three years, subject to performance.

Brickability Group chief executive Alan Simpson said: “The acquisition of ET Clay Products provides another important step in the growth of our import division by further expanding the supply base of the group through new access to a range of overseas manufacturers.”

