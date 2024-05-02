South West Water unveils Amplify alliance

Amplify is based in a new office next to South West Water’s Exeter headquarters

The South West Water alliance, called Amplify, comprises Bam Nuttall, Clancy, Mott McDonald Bentley, Tilbury Douglas, MWH Treatment and Network Plus Envolve.

They will be supported by a range of consultancy organisations: Stantec, Long O Donnell, and Turner & Townsend will provide project management; Aecom, ChandlersKBS and Turner & Townsend will monitor costs; Aecom, Arcadis, Pell Frischmann, Stantec and WSP will produce engineering designs.

Collectively, they will work to install infrastructure to clean up Devon and Cornwall’s beaches and waterways.

AMP8 (asset management period eight) runs for five years from April 2025 to March 2030.

Ten local companies from the southwest region are expected to be added Amplify in the next few weeks to spruce up the water company’s localism and social value credentials.

