New sustainability director for Speedy

Amelia Woodley

Amelia Woodley has spent the last tree years as South Western Railway’s head of sustainability. Previous roles include leadership positions at Network Rail, AIG Engineering and BAE Systems.

Based at Speedy’s headquarters in Newton-Le-Willows, Merseyside, she will have oversight of Speedy’s sustainability initiatives.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “Responsibility and sustainability have always been at the heart of everything we do at Speedy and we are committed to working with our people customers and suppliers to build a more sustainable future.

“Amelia has a strong track record of delivering transformation and award-winning sustainability programmes across large organisations. She brings experience that will help us continue our journey to drive down carbon emissions and enhance social value across our business and the wider supply chain.”

Amelia Woodley said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Speedy. It’s an exciting time to be part of a business that is leading the way in a sector making significant ground towards delivering a net zero built environment.

“I’m looking forward to building on the progress the company has already made, from providing greener logistics and zero-emission products to introducing active health and wellbeing programmes, and creating new initiatives that will drive positive change for our customers, our business and our suppliers.”

