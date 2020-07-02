New Victoria propels Vinci to top of contracts league

Muse Development's New Victoria scheme next to Manchester Victoria railway station

Vinci has been attached Muse Development’s mixed-use New Victoria project next to Manchester Victoria station for several years. Vinci will build two blocks of flats – 25 and 20 storeys – and later a seven-storey office block.

The contract was finally initially signed. While the contract value has not been reported, the Builders' Conference, which gathers data for the BCLive contracts league, has gone with the gross development value instead and put Vinci down for £250m.

In second place for June was Sisk, which signed a contract to build a new headquarters campus for Santander bank in Milton Keynes, a development costing £170m.

Ballymore Properties was in third place, thanks to a £150m mixed-use development at Brent Way in Hounslow.

Galliford Try claimed fourth position with a three-contract haul with a total value of £142m. The largest of these is an £85m residential new build in Tottenham Hale for developer Argent.

Kier continued its strategy of picking up lots of smaller projects around the regions and maintained its record of winning approximately a contract for each working day of the month. In June 2020 it signed 21 new deals. worth a combined £109.5m, to take the number eight position, just behind Armore, Mount Anvil and Acorn Property Group.

The total value of new contracts recorded by the Builders’ Conference during June 2020 was £3.56bn, down from £3.9bn in May and (despite lockdown) £9.7bn in April.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk