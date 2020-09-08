Next phase begins for record-breaking timber bridge

The contract for the design, permitting and further development of the E6 Moelv-Roterud infrastructure project was signed yesterday (7th September 2020) by Norway’s road authority Nye Veier and Berinor Ans, which is joint venture between Besix and Rizzani de Eccher.

The project includes a 1km bridge over Lake Mjøsa spanning more than one kilometre and an 11km section of four-lane motorway.

Other companies involved in the project include Norwegian contractor AF Gruppen, designer and consultant Multiconsult and architect Knut Selberg.

“This is an important step in the project we signed today,” said Nic De Roeck, area manager of Besix in Europe. “It allows us to move forward together towards the realisation of a bridge that will be remarkable and unique, especially from a technical and environmental point of view.”

