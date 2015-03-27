NHBC's February registrations show 25% leap in new homes

There were 11,734 new homes (9,209 private sector; 2,525 public sector) registered with the NHBC in February, compared to 9,390 a year ago, although that was 2014’s slowest month for new home registrations.

For the rolling quarter December 2014 to February 2015, there were 36,505 new homes registered compared to 29,681 for the same period last year, an increase of 23%. The private sector recorded 28,139 registrations compared to 21,373 (+32%) a year ago with the public sector showing a marginal 1% increase with 8,366 new homes compared to 8,308 for this quarter.

NHBC chief executive Mike Quinton said: "We are very pleased that the growth we saw throughout last year has continued into 2015, with our latest figures clearly showing that registrations are up on 2014 levels for the last three months, which is great news for the industry. However, we have been clear that we are building way below the level of homes that our country so desperately needs, therefore it is important that we keep up this momentum."

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