NHS offers £300m to whoever can get its building plans on track

Good bedside manner might be an advantage

The new hospital programme delivery partner is in line for a seven-year contract worth £307m.

The new hospital programme (NHP) was created to fulfil the Conservative party’s 2019 manifesto commitment to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.

A National Audit Office report in July exposed the slow progress that has been made on the programme to date.

NHS Engand is now seeking expressions of interest from “suitably experienced organisations with the capability of delivering a high profile and important professional services contract”. The contract notice stipulates that “the successful tenderer will provide expertise in scheme design, programme and project management and commercial expertise to allow NHP to develop a more standardised approach to design and delivery, increase participation from suppliers in the health infrastructure market, and unlock efficiencies and accelerate delivery to allow NHSE to meet the government's commitment to deliver the biggest hospital building programme in a generation”.

Interested firms are directed to the Atamis e-sourcing portal health-family.force.com

