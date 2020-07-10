NHS seeks suppliers for £300m modular building framework

The four-year framework, worth up to £300m, covers everything from the hire of temporary buildings to bespoke offsite construction.

Its title is ‘Framework agreement for the provision of modular/pre-fabricated modular buildings solutions’.

The contract notice published by NHS Commercial Solutions states: “The purpose of this procurement is to facilitate, through a framework agreement, the provision of the design, manufacture, supply, installation and maintenance of various modular/pre-fabricated buildings for use by the NHS and wider public sector bodies in the UK.

“The estimated total value of contracts awarded under the framework agreement is estimated to be £300m.” It adds the usual rider: “However, interested parties should note that the framework agreement is not a guarantee of work and the contracting authority makes no commitment by any party to the use of the agreement nor the estimated value.”

The procurement documents are available at: commercialsolutions.bravosolution.co.uk

