NMCN recruits new highways director

Vip Gandhi

Vip Gandhi previously worked for consulting engineer Jacobs for over 20 years, latterly as vice president of highways & transportation infrastructure.

He has worked on major projects including HS2 (with the Align joint venture on contract C1), the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, the Lower Thames Crossing and smart motorways.

At NMCN he takes the place of Geoff Poyzer, who has retired after 31 years owith the company.

Mr Gandhi said: “I’m really excited to be joining NMCN, it is a great company with an incredible history and talented people who have the ambition to drive the company forward.

“I am really passionate about leading teams and getting the best out of people which contributes to offering customers unique superior value. Building on NMCN’s Positive Impact Plan and using my experience, I can introduce a number of visions and strategies to further develop the team and our services.”

NMCN chief executive John Homer said: “Vip is a leader of people who inspires, motivates and drives exceptional business performance and acumen. He is an energetic, goal-orientated and organised individual with fantastic leadership traits. Vip has built a strong reputation for talent identification, building high performing teams and communicating authentically.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk