Norfolk names contractors for £400m framework

RG Carter is the only contractor to feature on all three lots of Norfolk County Council’s new major construction works framework

Norfolk County Council’s major construction works framework expired on 30th September 2023. The successor framework runs for an initial three years (36 months), with a potential 12 month extension.

The framework is divided into three lots: for projects worth up to £4.5m, for projects worth more than £4.5m and for small modular construction projects.

Lot 1 is for medium-sized projects, refurbishments, remodelling extensions, demolitions and new builds. Works under Lot 1 will have a value of between £500,000 and £4.5m. The total value of Lot 1 is £50m

Seven contractors are appointed to Lot 1:

Barnes Group (Ipswich)

Cocksedge Building Contractors (Norwich)

Draper & Nichols (Norwich)

Munnings Construction (Lingwood)

Pentaco Construction (Norwich)

RG Carter (Norwich)

SEH French (Ipswich)

Lot 2 is described as being for larger, more complex projects, with a mix of refurbishments, remodelling and new build. Works under Lot 2 will have a value of more than £4.5m and the total value of all projects in this lot over the term is estimated at £300m.

Five contractors have been appointed to Lot 2:

Barnes Group (Ipswich)

RG Carter (Norwich)

Pentaco Construction (Norwich)

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure (Norwich)

Kier Construction (Cambridge)

Lot 3 is for small to medium size new build projects that use modern methods of construction (2D offsite) and will be procured on a design and build basis. Works under Lot 3 will have a maximum value of £2.5m and the total value across the life of the framework is estimated at £50m.

Three contractors have been appointed to Lot 3:

RG Carter (Norwich)

Qube Structures (Northampton)

Munnings Construction (Norwich)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk