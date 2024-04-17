Norfolk names contractors for £400m framework

Norfolk County Council’s major construction works framework expired on 30th September 2023. The successor framework runs for an initial three years (36 months), with a potential 12 month extension.
The framework is divided into three lots: for projects worth up to £4.5m, for projects worth more than £4.5m and for small modular construction projects.
Lot 1 is for medium-sized projects, refurbishments, remodelling extensions, demolitions and new builds. Works under Lot 1 will have a value of between £500,000 and £4.5m. The total value of Lot 1 is £50m
Seven contractors are appointed to Lot 1:
- Barnes Group (Ipswich)
- Cocksedge Building Contractors (Norwich)
- Draper & Nichols (Norwich)
- Munnings Construction (Lingwood)
- Pentaco Construction (Norwich)
- RG Carter (Norwich)
- SEH French (Ipswich)
Lot 2 is described as being for larger, more complex projects, with a mix of refurbishments, remodelling and new build. Works under Lot 2 will have a value of more than £4.5m and the total value of all projects in this lot over the term is estimated at £300m.
Five contractors have been appointed to Lot 2:
- Barnes Group (Ipswich)
- RG Carter (Norwich)
- Pentaco Construction (Norwich)
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure (Norwich)
- Kier Construction (Cambridge)
Lot 3 is for small to medium size new build projects that use modern methods of construction (2D offsite) and will be procured on a design and build basis. Works under Lot 3 will have a maximum value of £2.5m and the total value across the life of the framework is estimated at £50m.
Three contractors have been appointed to Lot 3:
- RG Carter (Norwich)
- Qube Structures (Northampton)
- Munnings Construction (Norwich)
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk