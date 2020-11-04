North Ayrshire plans multi-million spend on housing upgrades

It is consulting on rent increases that would allow a major programme of work, including a larger rise that would pay for additional measures to reduce fuel bills.

The planned investment starting in 2021/22 includes the launch of a £25m programme for work on it sheltered housing, at least £5m for regeneration projects, more than half a million pounds on projects driven by tenants, and continuation of a £1m-per-year programme to regenerate estates.

In addition, more than £15m will be spent on improving existing council homes with plans for over 300 new bathrooms, more than 400 new kitchens, over 1,000 external door replacements and more than 500 new boiler installations.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for green new deal and sustainability, said: “We continue to have one of the lowest rent levels in Ayrshire and our rent levels also remain below the Scottish average.

“Despite this, we are delivering on our ambitious plans in place to build more than 1,500 new council homes across North Ayrshire as well as investing millions in our existing houses, giving tenants the types of homes they want to live in.”

Council tenants are currently being consulted on proposed rent levels for next year and can express their preference for one of two options – a 1.9% increase or a 2.5% increase. The second option will mean that an additional £5m could be used to help reduce tenants’ fuel bills, such as additional insulation, solar PV panels and more efficient heating systems.

