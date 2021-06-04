New northern region boss at NMCN Infrastructure

Jon Collett

Jon Collett has joined NMCN’s infrastructure business unit from consulting engineer Jacobs, where he worked for more than 20 years, most recently as head of local government services-transportation.

He will be based in the east midlands, at NMCN’s head office in Nottinghamshire, looking after infrastructure operations from Yorkshire to the Scottish border.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues at NMCN to deliver quality projects for our customers and stakeholders whilst continuing to build on our sustainability and socially responsible focus. I believe that digital and lean construction are central to the growth of the construction sector and will be looking at optimising our potential in these areas.”

Vip Gandhi, managing director of NMCN Infrastructure, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jon to NMCN – his comprehensive sector experience will help to ensure we continue to be at the forefront of offering to our customers.”

