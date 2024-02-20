  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue February 20 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Northern Kubota dealer opens fourth depot

Northern Kubota dealer opens fourth depot

3 hours Kubota dealer PV Dobson has opened a branch in Washington, Tyne & Wear.

PV Dobson sells and services Kubota machinery
PV Dobson sells and services Kubota machinery

Washington becomes PV Dobson’s fourth depot, alongside head office in Levens in South Cumbria and branches in Skipton and Chorley.

The new depot is managed by Matthew Crawford, who has previously worked for Nixon Hire and Merit in the northeast. 

PV Dobson is holding an open day to show off its new depot (28 Brindley Road, Washington NE37 2SB) on 6th March 2024.

Managing director Andrew Dobson said: “Alongside showcasing Kubota's leading construction machinery, attendees will have the chance to see a variety of equipment from other top brands, including Manitou, Mecalac, and Epiroc. This open day offers a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of construction solutions all in one place.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »