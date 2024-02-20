Northern Kubota dealer opens fourth depot

PV Dobson sells and services Kubota machinery

Washington becomes PV Dobson’s fourth depot, alongside head office in Levens in South Cumbria and branches in Skipton and Chorley.

The new depot is managed by Matthew Crawford, who has previously worked for Nixon Hire and Merit in the northeast.

PV Dobson is holding an open day to show off its new depot (28 Brindley Road, Washington NE37 2SB) on 6th March 2024.

Managing director Andrew Dobson said: “Alongside showcasing Kubota's leading construction machinery, attendees will have the chance to see a variety of equipment from other top brands, including Manitou, Mecalac, and Epiroc. This open day offers a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of construction solutions all in one place.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk