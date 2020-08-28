Northern Powergrid hands Clancy £26m extension

Northern Powergrid regional general manager Matthew Preston with Clancy associate director Lee Cuthbert

The contract is worth £13m a year to Clancy and covers cable engineering services across the northeast.

Northern Powergrid is responsible for the electricity distribution network that powers the lives of eight million people across the northeast, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Clancy’s contract, which covers Northern Powergrid’s northeast licence area only is for planned and reactive replacement work for underground mains, services and plant across the region. A significant element of customer connections and supply alterations are also covered within the framework.

The contract extension builds on an eight-year relationship between Clancy and Northern Powergrid. The framework now runs until 2022, with an option for a further two-year extension after that.

Clancy associate director Lee Cuthbert said: “The relationship between Clancy and Northern Powergrid has been strengthened by a culture of collaboration and open communication. The challenges of the last few months, where our teams have worked tirelessly to keep communities connected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has been testament to this partnership.”

