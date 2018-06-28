Novus lands more housing association work

Aster Group, a 28,000-property housing association in the south of England, has appointed Novus to deliver internal and external repairs and maintenance across Dorset and Wiltshire. This contract is worth £800,000 a year for six years.

The contract with Metropolitan will see Astor complete refurbishments to kitchens and bathrooms, roofs, decorative and heating works and windows and doors, to homes in London.

The new orders build on the company’s success in the social housing sector across the UK. In addition to the regional delivery of national contracts with Places for People, Clarion and Hanover, Novus also works with housing associations Sanctuary, Sovereign and Homegroup Scotland.

Matthew Sturmer, strategic operations manager for the south at Novus, said: “Housing providers across the UK are continuing to invest in providing quality homes for their customers. We have the national scale and expertise to deliver large programmes and our strong working relationships with clients is helping us secure long-term work in the sector.”