Nuclear regulator raps EDF over safety flaws

Dungeness B nuclear power station in Kent

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has served an improvement notice on Energy Nuclear Generation Ltd (EDF Energy) following an incident at Dungeness B power station in Kent.

An employee suffered an electric shock from a portable heater while undertaking maintenance work at the site. The worker suffered injuries on 5th November 2023, which required medical treatment.

The ONR stressed that there was no risk to nuclear safety, the public or the environment as a result of the incident.

Mike Webb, ONR’s superintending inspector for operating reactors, said: “Our investigation found that EDF had failed to ensure the electrical systems involved in the incident were constructed and maintained in a way that prevented danger to their workers, so far as is reasonably practicable. We will engage with EDF during the period of the improvement notice to ensure positive progress is made to address the shortfall.”

ONR issued the enforcement notice under the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989 Regulation 4(1), 4(2), 4(3) and (6)(c).

EDF has until 31st July to comply with the improvement notice.

ONR has also issued an enforcement letter to EDF to consider the fleet-wide implications of the use and maintenance of portable electrical equipment.

The organisation has until 15th March to provide ONR with a response on how they will address this issue across its other UK sites.

