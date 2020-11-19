NZ boosts construction jobs with schools investment

“This package will help create and sustain more than 3,000 jobs,” said education minister Chris Hipkins. “The Ministry of Education and Schools will be engaging with local builders, plumbers, carpenters, roofers, and electricians, who will in turn need to buy products and supplies from local stores.”

Hipkins said that the recent election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate economic recovery and build back better. “That’s why we are prioritising construction projects in schools so more young New Zealanders can learn in warm, dry and modern classrooms that are fit-for-purpose.”

About 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Government’s latest investment of NZ$164m to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.

Greytown School in Wairarapa is one of the schools in the package. Hipkins was joined by local MP Kieran McAnulty to deliver the news to staff and students. “I am pleased to announce $6 million of funding to replace a 100-year-old five classroom block which has severely deteriorated over time and four new classrooms for the school’s growing roll,” he said.

