NZ sets out major school-building plan

The initial funding of NZ$1.2bn (£795m) over four years represents the country’s largest-ever outlay on school property. The programme is needed to meet demand for about 100,000 extra places for children entering schools over the next 10 years.

Work will kick off with a new primary school and 200 new classrooms.

The country’s first-ever National Education Growth Plan (NEGP) identifies where new schools may need to be built or additional classrooms are needed at current schools.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and education minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement today during a visit to Hingaia Peninsula School, in south west Auckland. “Ensuring all our children learn in smart new classrooms is critical to their learning success. We are seeing too many kids getting taught in cold school halls and prefabs and our plan will turn that around,” Ardern said.

She added: “This plan sits alongside the largest ever single investment in school property in New Zealand history. The $1.2 billion in guaranteed funding for new classrooms gives certainty to schools, parents, and the construction sector.”

