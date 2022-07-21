Offshore debut for Flexbeam underdeck system

Bilfinger has installed Layher’s FlexBeam system under an oil rig

Bilfinger was tasked with installing a safe access system to the underside of the platform to allow the removal and replacement of underdeck pipework.

Instead of traditional tube and fitting scaffolding, Bilfinger has installed Layher’s aluminium FlexBeam system. It was helped by Layher Scotland’s technical team to design the system scaffold configuration.

It reduced construction time by 40% when compared with traditional conventional tube and fitting scaffolding and saved £30,000 in labour costs.

Bilfinger UK project manager David Cruickshank said: “As we continue to support operations within a maturing basin, innovation has never been more important. Layher FlexBeam is a step change in the way we offer access solutions to our clients, this collaborative project has gone some way to showing what can be achieved when you have a fit for purpose solution, a forward thinking client and an engaged workforce.

“Having watched this project progress from the early engagement sessions with Layher, all the way through to our scaffold foreman carrying out its first scaffold inspection, I am extremely proud of what our team have achieved. This project was delivered on time, within budget and most importantly with zero HSE concerns; an outstanding accomplishment from everyone involved.”

By using FlexBeam, Bilfinger says that it installed the access system six days ahead of the initial estimation and 15 days ahead of the time estimated if utilising tube and fitting scaffolding. This equates to 246 workhours ahead of schedule and 601 workhours ahead of what would have been required if using traditional tube and fitting scaffolding.

Layher UK managing director Sean Pike added: “It is the first use of our FlexBeam offshore on the underside of an oil rig, not only in the UK, but also the rest of the world. We were therefore very excited to play our part in support of the whole team at Bilfinger UK… From our point of view the final realisation is superb and with Bilfinger UK we now look forward very much to achieving the same success and time and money savings on several more offshore rigs.”

