Ogilvie begins construction of Glasgow apartments

The G3 Square scheme for Drum Property Group is being built in Minerva Street and will feature 108 apartments and penthouses within a landscaped outdoor space. The development will rise to six storeys, with car parking and lift access to all levels.

The architecture has been designed to echo the height and feel of nearby traditional sandstone buildings and crescents.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “It is great to see building work now started on site and we look forward to completing a unique development that will enhance residential living in Glasgow’s West End. G3 Square will be constructed to the highest quality standards using modern, sustainable materials. Our site team will ensure minimum disruption in the immediate area during construction, engaging with the community throughout.

Completion is due in 2020.

