Ogilvie under way for Stirling students

Ogilvie Construction has started site operations on an £18.2m development to create the first purpose-built student accommodation building in its home town of Stirling.

The 207-bed facility at Forthside, being built for Maven Capital Partners, will comprise 123 studios, eight one-bedroom apartments and 76 two- and three-bed cluster flats. There will also be communal facilities including a cinema, gym, games room, laundry and study rooms.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are proud to have been chosen to deliver bespoke student accommodation building that will offer much needed high quality living for Stirling students. Our team has extensive experience and expertise in this sector and has successfully completed a number of similar projects around the country.”

Maven investment director Paul Johnston added: “Stirling has one of the most acute shortages of student accommodation in the UK, with no private PBSA market to support the continued growth of the university. Maven is excited to be working on this landmark development which will help ease pressure on local housing stock and assist the University of Stirling to continue to attract the highest calibre students and postgraduates to the city. We are also very pleased to be once again working with Stirling-based Ogilvie Construction and their supply chain to the benefit of the local economy.”