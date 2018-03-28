OHL team picked for Pan-American Games venue

A joint venture led by OHL is to build a sports centre in Peru for the 2019 Pan-American Games.

The Pan-American Games Organizing Committee has awarded the contract for the €20m (£17.5m) Villa El Salvador Sports Center to OHL (60%) and Peruvian construction company, JE Construcciones Generales (40%).

The complex will cover an area of 18,700m2 and will be composed of a pavilion with a capacity for over 6,000 spectators and another for the training and warming-up of competitors. During the Games, the facility will hold the gymnastics, volleyball, basketball, handball, indoor soccer, fencing, badminton, wrestling, karate and ping pong trials.

The sports centre will be built in the Villa El Salvador district of Lima, located in the south of the Peruvian capital. It is very close to the Pan-American Villa, the residential area where the majority of the athletes will be staying.