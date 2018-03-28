News » International » OHL team picked for Pan-American Games venue » published 28 Mar 2018
OHL team picked for Pan-American Games venue
A joint venture led by OHL is to build a sports centre in Peru for the 2019 Pan-American Games.
The Pan-American Games Organizing Committee has awarded the contract for the €20m (£17.5m) Villa El Salvador Sports Center to OHL (60%) and Peruvian construction company, JE Construcciones Generales (40%).
The complex will cover an area of 18,700m2 and will be composed of a pavilion with a capacity for over 6,000 spectators and another for the training and warming-up of competitors. During the Games, the facility will hold the gymnastics, volleyball, basketball, handball, indoor soccer, fencing, badminton, wrestling, karate and ping pong trials.
The sports centre will be built in the Villa El Salvador district of Lima, located in the south of the Peruvian capital. It is very close to the Pan-American Villa, the residential area where the majority of the athletes will be staying.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 28 Mar 2018 (last updated on 28 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles