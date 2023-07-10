Oldham selects Muse to lead 2,000-home regeneration

The vision for Oldham town centre

The partnership with Muse is expected to see around 2,000 new homes built over the next 25 years on sites including the Civic Centre and former leisure centre sites, with a new town centre park anchoring the new communities.

This partnership with Muse is the largest element of an ongoing transformation of Oldham town centre, which already includes a new Spindles shopping centre and offices, a new home for Tommyfield market, a new theatre, new space for businesses, and a restored Old Library.

Council leader Arooj Shah said: “I'm delighted that, today, we can announce that together, we and Muse will be creating a new town centre for not just the people who live here now, but for generations to come. These new homes will create new communities right in the heart of Oldham; which is a brilliant opportunity not just for the Oldhamers who will get the chance to live there, but also for people across the borough who can enjoy greener, more attractive, and more enjoyable places to shop, eat, drink and spend their leisure time."

