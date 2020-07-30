Orbit buys Ilke prefabs for Wellesbourne site

Inside Ilke's factory in Knaresborough, near Harrogate

Ilke will deliver the units to a site in Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, with Orbit managing on site development.

Groundworks on the site are expected to commence in August 2020 with the first home being delivered onsite from Ilke’s Knaresborough factory in October.

Orbit is increasing its procurement of modular homes following a pilot scheme in March; Ilke Homes is its first modular housing supplier.

It will be Ilke’s first development in Warwickshire, following recent Midlands schemes in the towns of Beeston and Nottingham.

Andrew McDermott, managing director for Orbit Homes in the Midlands, said: “Ensuring our homes are good quality, affordable and safe is key for Orbit and we are keen to reduce our carbon footprint through the use of modern methods of construction. We see modular housing as an important part of the future of housing in the UK and are excited to work with Ilke Homes as our first partner.”

Only last month Ilke took a £23m order from social housing provider Stonewater for 120 units for a scheme in Hereford.

Matthew Bench, executive director of partnerships at ilke Homes, said: “Scaling-up the country’s delivery of affordable housing is clearly crucial, but more than anything it is about speed, quality and partnering with forward thinking housebuilders such as Orbit. This scheme will be delivered in roughly half the time of traditional construction, and with the homes precision-engineered in our Yorkshire factory, they will benefit from superior air tightness and energy-efficiency.

“The government has placed an increased emphasis on the reduction of carbon emissions and sustainable design and construction of new homes. By using MMC, we are able to deliver homes that are already some of the most sustainable in the country. It is testament to this fact that Orbit Homes has now taken a strategic step-change as it embraces modern methods to deliver much-needed, energy-efficient affordable housing.”

Ilke Homes, incorporated in 2017, is owned by London private equity firm TDR Capital, set up in 2002 by Steve Robertson and Manjit Dale. Executive chairman is former Keepmoat and Engie Regeneration CEO Dave Sheridan. Last year it secured a £30m loan from the government, with the expectation of making 2,000 units in 2020. Ilke expects this to rise to 5,000 within three years.

