Orders stack up for Vistry Partnerships

Two mixed tenure developments, both in joint venture, will provide 503 homes, including 147 affordable homes. The projects are in Runcorn with Together Housing and in Bristol with Goram Homes, a subsidiary of Bristol City Council.

In addition, Vistry Partnerships has also secured contracts totalling £43m to build 158 new homes and associated mixed uses in Plymouth and Runcorn. The projects are an extra care scheme for Halton Housing, a retirement village for Inspired Villages and a mixed-use scheme, including homes for sale, for English Cities Fund.

Vistry Partnerships has also been appointed to the Connected Living framework in London, working with Transport for London and Grainger.

Vistry Partnerships is part of Vistry Group, formed in January 2020 when Bovis Homes completed the acquisition of Linden Homes and Galliford Try Partnerships from Galliford Try.

Vistry Group chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: "I am delighted that we have secured these joint venture developments and negotiated significant contracts with both long-standing and new investment partners.

“These schemes demonstrate the breadth and strength of our established Partnerships business in the mixed tenure regeneration, affordable, private rented and older persons markets. They reflect the confidence that our partners have in our ability to deliver quality new homes.

“With such strong demand for new homes across a range of tenures, we see continued opportunities for growth at pace, working with our partners and further demonstrating the resilience and capacity of our Partnerships business. We are already providing thousands of homes across the country, and these new developments together with the contract and framework wins, underline the strength of our business model in delivering the government's commitment to ‘Get Britain Building’”.

