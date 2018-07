It took an average of 42.2 days for invoices to get paid in the construction industry in the year 2017/18, up from 41.6 days in 2016/17 and 40.3 days five years ago.

The numbers come from an analysis by business finance website Funding Options

It said that payment delays were contributing to a high level of insolvencies in the construction sector. In 2016/17 there were 2,633 construction businesses that went insolvent, rising 8% from 2,447 in 2015/16.