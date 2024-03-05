Peel gets approval for Manchester Waters flats

Peel Waters' apartment blocks at Manchester Waters have been designed by AHR

The two blocks at Manchester Waters will together have 159 apartments for the private rented sector.

They have been designed by AHR Architects – with one at 12 storeys and one 14 storeys – and will be built next to the Bridgewater Canal and the Manchester Ship Canal.

Heat pumps and solar panels will generate energy on site and will be complemented by a heat recovery system.

As usual for modern urban apartment blocks, there will be no parking provision but a car club will be made available for residents.

Peel Waters will also deliver the next sections of two new waterfront pedestrian and cycle routes along the two canals.

The approved build to rent homes will form part of Peel Waters’ wider Manchester Waters masterplan to regenerate the brownfield site that has been largely vacant for over 20 years.

Peel Waters executive director James Whittaker for said: “Manchester Waters is a prime residential site in Greater Manchester, which uniquely offers both the vibrancy of being in close proximity to the city centre with the wellbeing benefits of living on the waterside, creating a desirable location for both living and developing.

“We’re now focused on the delivery of these 159 homes and the opportunities this development will bring with them for the local community including new jobs, apprenticeships and traineeships through the construction phase

