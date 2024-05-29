Peri takes over Mabey Hire

Mabey propping kit on the Battersea Power Station development in London

Under its new ownership, Mabey Hire will continue under its current management, brand and name and will operate as an independent company under the umbrella of Peri UK.

In the year t 30th September 2023 Mabey Hire Limited turned over £53.3m (2022: £42.8m) and made a pre-tax profit of £9.8m (2022: £ 3.4m).

With headquarters in Dewsbury, Mabey Hire is a market leader in the UK, providing solutions for infrastructure and renovation construction projects. The portfolio includes groundshoring for excavations, propping and jacking for renovation, temporary bridges for access and sensors for all phases of construction projects. The company has around 400 employees and is represented at 16 different locations in the UK.

The Peri Group is a family-owned company based in Weissenhorn, Germany. It has approximately 9,000 employees, more than 160 locations worldwide and a turnover of €1.9bn from the production and sale of its formwork and scaffolding systems.

Mabey Hire chief executive David Adams said: “Becoming part of the Peri Group is an excellent opportunity to better serve the needs of our customers and, with Peri UK, offer them the best service possible. Therefore, we already look forward to working together to expand the business by serving more customers in both the UK and internationally.”

Peri Group chief executive Christian Schwörer said: “This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy to develop new market shares and areas in the civil engineering and renovation markets, especially in the UK but also internationally.”

There had been rumours circulating around the industry about Mabey Hire's future for some time, with Altrad among potential bidders said to have been interested.

Mabey Bridge Limited, the temporary and modular bridging company is a separate company, part of the Acrow Group, and not part of this acquisition.

