PfH seeks contractors for £490m repairs framework

The procurement services provider, which has more than 900 social landlord members, is setting up a dynamic purchasing system (DPS) which new contractors and suppliers can join at any time, unlike a framework, which has a fixed list.

It will run for an initial five years.

Service categories include general repairs and joinery, plumbing and heating, electrical and specialist works.

For each category, contractors will be required to either supplement a social landlord’s in-house direct labour organisation or to fully manage an outsourced repairs and voids service, which may include call handling, repairs diagnostics and work scheduling.

The backlog of non-emergency social housing repairs was estimated to be 1.5 million jobs at the end of May 2020. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, social landlords now have to address considerable demand while also remobilising repairs teams safely and compliantly.

Steve Malone, managing director at Procurement for Housing said: “With a significant number of repairs operatives in the sector not working, social landlords are dealing with unprecedented staff shortages plus the pressure of social distancing on maintenance jobs. We hope this DPS will help the sector to overcome some of these problems whilst also supporting SME contractors who can quickly register and bid without having to go through a time-consuming tender process.”

To apply for PfH’s DPS for Responsive Works & Voids, visit: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/procurementforhousing/aspx/Home

