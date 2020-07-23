Pick Everard to help fix 38 health centres

Work stars this month on the delivery of backlog maintenance projects for 38 health centres, inside and out.

Pick Everard is providing programme management, project management, quantity surveying and principal designer services (health and safety).

Pick Everard partner David Harris said: “The government has promised a number of programmes and funding packages for the health service throughout this year, including 40 new hospitals announced as part of Project Speed at the end of June. However, it’s of clear importance that we must look after and improve the existing health service infrastructure, ensuring it continues to be fit for purpose, in order for healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care to patients in the region.”

The work is being delivered under the NHS Shared Business Services framework.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk