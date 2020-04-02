Piling federation to get diversity network

Steve Hadley

And older members may consider his agenda a bit modern, perhaps even radical.

Steve Hadley takes over as of 1st April 2020 from Soletanche Bachy's UK group managing director Philip Hines, who steps down having completed his two-year tenure.

Mr Hadley said: “It is an absolute honour to be appointed chair of the FPS, but to be chosen from an independent SME company that meets the FPS’s high standards, it shows also how smaller piling companies can also lead the way in pushing the FPS standards ever higher and how they also have a role to play in shaping the industry, which by total turnover and staff numbers, represent the majority of the ground engineering sector.

“During my tenure I would like to oversee the formation of a network for under-represented groups working in the industry including women, BAME and LGBT+, which would do great things for diversity and inclusivity. I would also like to see the provision of a mentoring system to aid career development and action to encourage recruitment and retention, which through the recent establishment of the Early Careers Group, has already begun. Sustainability is also important, and I would like to see increased promotion of the carbon calculator tool through FPS and industry, as well as work with the supply chain and manufacturers to enable the use of lower emission alternatives to existing products.”

Steve Hadley said that while he was keen to continue developing the federation’s core aims and goals, he also wants to grow awareness of health and wellbeing issues. Already planned is a research project into fatigue, the promotion of mental health awareness among members, the establishment of a campaign for better welfare facilities and the production of best practice guidance for labour agencies.

