Piling rig falls over on housing site

The 37-tonne piling rig, a Junttan PM16 owned and operated by specialist contractor Van Elle, was laying foundation for a David Wilson Homes house-building site in Bishopton, Renfrewshire.

The ‘small and mighty’ PM 16 is the most compact Junttan piling rig and is designed for driving piles up to 16 metres long. According to the brochure: “The expandable tracks and low centre of gravity make the rig exceptionally stable in different working situations.”

A spokesperson for Barratt Developments, parent company of David Wilson Homes, said: “I can confirm that there was an incident at our Bishopton development involving our piling contractor. Everyone is safe and well. No one was injured. The HSE has been informed and we are working in partnership with them to conduct a thorough investigation. Work on the site has been suspended.”

Van Elle chief executive Mark Cutler said: “It’s too early to make any comment – investigations are ongoing.”

