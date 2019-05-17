Green light for ‘get Wellington moving’ plan

Transport minister Phil Twyford said that the 20-year ‘Let’s Get Wellington Moving’ (LGWM) package is a step change for transport in the city. “We’ll reduce congestion by integrating modern rapid transit, walking and cycling upgrades, and better public transport with the city’s motorways and roads,” he said. “Better public transport infrastructure and more services will encourage people out of their cars – freeing up the roads for those that have to drive.”

Twyford added: “The next step is for the Wellington City Council and regional councils to endorse and commit to funding their share of the $6.4 billion plan. The total cost of the LGWM indicative package is split 60:40 between central government and local government to reflect the wider local benefits of the package.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a joint initiative between the government, Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the NZ Transport Agency. It includes plans to create a walkable city with connected cycleways, public transport improvements, development of a smarter network, provision of rapid transit, unblocking the area around the Basin Reserve cricket ground and the building of an extra Mount Victoria Tunnel and associated road widening to improve access for public transport and enable dedicated walking and cycling routes.

If endorsed and funded by the relevant councils, the components of the package will go through the normal NZ Transport Agency project business case process.