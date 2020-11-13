Plans go in for £350m Oriel eye hospital

Penoyre & Prasad worked with White Arkitekter on the design of the building

The Oriel proposal is a joint initiative between Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Charity.

The plan is to relocate all services at Moorfields Eye Hospital on London’s City Road and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology on Bath Street, to a new 39,500 sqm facility at St Pancras Hospital.

The plans, drawn up by a team led by Aecom with Penoyre & Prasad and White Arkitekter, have now been submitted to Camden Council for approval.

David Probert, chief executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This truly is a significant milestone for Oriel and the future of patient-centred eye care. I’m particularly proud of the way we’ve incorporated feedback from local people, patients, staff, researchers and academics in our plans.

“The new eye health centre would be a world first, and has been designed to accommodate the greatest integration between research and patient care. Now we’re turning our attention to the next stage in the evolution of Oriel. For the rest of this year we’ll be continuing our engagement with users about the interior of the building. I look forward to hearing how collectively we can create a centre that delivers the best possible outcomes for people with eye conditions and meets the needs of our internationally renowned workforce.”

From the inside

Oriel is part of a wider masterplan for the five-acre St Pancras Hospital site with plans being brought forward separately by King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership (KCCLP) for mixed-use development on the remaining three acres of land. Camden Council is expected to make its decision about the planning application early in the New Year. If Oriel gets approved, the new centre could be open to patients by 2026.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk