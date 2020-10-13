Plans go in for Pets at Home mega shed

CGI of the proposed storage and distribution centre in Staffordshire

The proposed development of a 52-acre site at Stafford North Business Park, close to junction 14 of the M6, will create a purpose-built warehouse unit, a three-storey office and two double-storey hub offices.

Phase one consists of a 670,000 sq ft warehouse, with a 100,000 sq ft extension forming phase two.

Plans include a new roundabout on the A34 Stone Road and a development access road serving the new warehouse.

Pets at Home has signed a 20-year conditional agreement for lease on the development, with construction set to start on site in 2021 pending planning consent by Stafford Borough Council.

Stoford joint managing director Dan Gallagher said: “We believe this development has the potential to become one of Staffordshire’s key employment sites and will make a valuable contribution in sustaining jobs in the region during a challenging period for the local and national economy.”

